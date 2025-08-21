Germany upholds deportation ruling against former ISIS leader Abu Walaa

Shafaq News – Berlin

The decision to deport Abu Walaa, the former leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) network in Germany, is final after no application for appeal was filed, a spokesperson for the Düsseldorf Administrative Court said.

Abu Walaa, whose real name is Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah A., was sentenced in 2021 to ten and a half years in prison for recruiting fighters and funds for ISIS. Born in Iraq and living in Germany since 2001, he was known as the “faceless preacher” for hiding his identity in online sermons. German prosecutors described him as the group’s top representative in the country.

The court rejected his argument that deportation should be blocked because his seven children live in Germany. Judges ruled that national security took precedence, noting no credible signs of renunciation of extremism, and warning of a risk of reoffending after his scheduled release in 2027.

Although the deportation order has been confirmed, a separate process will decide whether he can be sent to Iraq, where he could face the death penalty. “The court is still awaiting the outcome of the asylum proceedings, particularly in view of the possible death penalty in Iraq,” a spokesperson said.

Abu Walaa was arrested in November 2016 with several associates and later convicted of supporting a foreign terrorist organization. His network was linked to the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack carried out by Anis Amri, who was mentored by two of Walaa’s deputies.

His prison term runs until 2027, after which deportation proceedings are expected to move forward.