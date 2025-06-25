Four drones crash in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Security forces in southern Iraq located the wreckage of four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in different areas of Dhi Qar province, a security source reported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News that three drones went down in a desert area near the Siba field, south of the province, while a fourth crashed in a farmland zone in the al-Nasr district, north of al-Nasiriyah.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the drones.

Fragments from drones and missiles have recently been discovered across several provinces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The latest incident comes amid the backdrop of a 12-day escalation between Iran and Israel, which was halted on Tuesday morning following the start of a ceasefire that took effect at 7:00 a.m.