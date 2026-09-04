Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A special security force from Baghdad detained three officers and a security member in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar province over allegations of torturing detainees during interrogation, a security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The four personnel, all members of the Al-Shatra Anti-Crime Department, were arrested after a video documenting the alleged abuse was sent from inside the police station to the Interior Ministry.

Dhi Qar’s police chief ordered them held pending the investigation, which also seeks to identify the person who recorded the footage and verify its authenticity.

Read more: Iraqi prisons overcrowded, plagued by diseases, drugs, and torture