Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraqi security forces arrested former Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) commander Kamran Wais Murad, also known as Abu Muntazar al-Dalawi, in Khanaqin on Monday over allegations of inciting ethnic tension, a government source told Shafaq News.

The arrest followed videos Murad allegedly posted calling on residents not to deal with Arabs or allow them to settle in Khanaqin, and opposing the appointment of Arabs to government positions, according to the source.

The source said Murad had previously been affiliated with the Badr Organization and Asaib Ahl al-Haq before later joining the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Khanaqin is an ethnically mixed district in northeastern Diyala with a substantial Kurdish population and is among the territories disputed between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, along with districts in Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin.