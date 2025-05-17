Erdogan: Turkiye in talks with Baghdad, Erbil on PKK disarmament

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed Ankara is holding talks with Baghdad and Erbil on mechanisms for disarming the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Erdogan told reporters before returning from Albania that talks are underway with neighboring countries on how to oversee the disarmement process outside Turkiye.

On May 12, the PKK announced its dissolution, ending over four decades of armed conflict with Turkiye. The move followed a February call by the group’s jailed founder, Abdullah Ocalan, urging fighters to disarm and disband.

Despite the announcement, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported earlier this week that the military will continue its operations against PKK elements and confirmed efforts to establish a coordinated mechanism for disarmament.