Drone hits logistics site near Baghdad International Airport
2026-03-22T17:46:15+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
A drone strike targeted the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport on Sunday, hitting a logistics facility inside the complex, a security source told Shafaq News.
The aircraft struck the US Logistics Support Headquarters, formerly known as Camp Victory, within the airport area, the source said.
No immediate information was available on casualties or damage, and authorities have not identified those responsible or released further details.