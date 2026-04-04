Drone strikes Majnoon Oil Field in Western Basra

Shafaq News- Basra

An unidentified drone struck the Majnoon oil field in western Basra province on Saturday, hitting offices belonging to KBR, an American energy services company operating at the site, a senior Basra security source told Shafaq News.

The strike caused material damage and ignited a fire at the location, which was subsequently brought under control.

Saturday's strike is at least the fifth targeting Majnoon since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran. Previous attacks struck a communications tower inside the field and an office belonging to KBR.

No casualties or severe material losses were recorded in any of the preceding incidents, according to security sources.

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