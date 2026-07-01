Commandos surround Baghdad’s Green Zone

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi commando forces were deployed across several districts of Baghdad near the Green Zone as authorities intensified operations against suspects in financial and administrative corruption cases, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The Green Zone, a heavily fortified district housing key government institutions, parliamentary offices, senior political headquarters, and foreign missions, was temporarily sealed on June 28 at the start of a nationwide anti-corruption campaign known as “Dawn Crackdown.”

Acting on a directive from Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Baghdad launched the operation, which has so far targeted political officials, lawmakers, business figures, and suspected networks accused in public funds cases. A source briefed Shafaq News that the campaign led to 67 detainees within its first 24 hours, while another source noted that the initial phase targets more than 200 figures as part of a broader six-month effort to combat corruption and recover public funds.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far