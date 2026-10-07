Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity (FCI) on Wednesday arrested three electricity employees in Karbala in a bribery case after two were allegedly caught accepting money to help a citizen avoid a fine of about $6,600.

FCI said staff from its Karbala Investigation Office set up a sting and caught the two employees accepting the bribe after they allegedly agreed with the citizen on a payment in exchange for manipulating an electricity meter at his home. The alleged conduct involved breaches of official duties and harm to public funds, it added.

During questioning, the two identified a third employee as a partner in the arrangement, and he was subsequently arrested.

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