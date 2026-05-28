Bomb kills commander from Iran-aligned faction in southern Iraq

Shafaq News- Maysan

A senior commander from Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed faction, was killed and his aide seriously wounded on Thursday when an explosive device detonated inside their vehicle in Maysan province, a security source told Shafaq News.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the commander’s identity or announced further details about the circumstances of the explosion.

Ansar Allah al-Awfiya emerged during the war against ISIS and is part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a predominantly Shiite umbrella force incorporated into the Iraqi state in 2016.