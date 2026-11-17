Shafaq News- Basra

Security forces in Iraq's southern Basra province have seized four tanker trucks used to smuggle oil, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday, as senior commanders met to tighten surveillance of the province's pipelines and oil facilities.

The meeting at the Basra Operations Command headquarters and under the directives of PM Ali al-Zaidi, reviewed efforts to combat oil smuggling, the source said.

Earlier on Tuesday, security forces raided suspected illegal fuel trading sites in Nineveh province in an operation involving the army, police and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). PM al-Zaidi has also ordered a special committee to investigate oil smuggling in Kirkuk.

The campaign follows an investigation into oil smuggling in Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, in northern Babil province, after which al-Zaidi dismissed nine senior security, military and administrative officials, including Babil's police chief and the director of the Oil Ministry's Oil Pipelines Company, and referred suspects to the judiciary.