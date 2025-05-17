Baghdad lifts high alert after Arab Summit

Shafaq News/ On Saturday evening, Baghdad Operations Command announced the successful implementation of the security plan for the 34th Arab League Summit held in the Iraqi capital.

In a statement, the Commander of Baghdad Operations praised the “tremendous efforts” made by security units along with all institutions and individuals who contributed to ensuring the success of this important event.

A security source told Shafaq News that higher authorities had approved lifting the maximum alert status as of 12 p.m. on Sunday, allowing all units to return to their normal operational posture, which had been in place during the summit.

Last Friday, the Interior and Defense Ministries, along with all other security forces, had entered a state of "C" alert. This alert status entails full deployment of security forces across responsibility zones, strict control of entry points, and heightened readiness to respond to any potential threat to national security and public safety.