Baghdad Court sentences killer of council member Safaa al-Mashhadani

The Baghdad/Karkh Criminal Court on Wednesday issued death and life imprisonment sentences against the convicted killer of Baghdad Provincial Council member Safaa Al-Mashhadani, according to a statement from the judiciary.

The court said the convict planted an improvised explosive device beneath Al-Mashhadani’s vehicle, which detonated on October 15, 2025, in the Tarmiya area —about 30 miles north of Baghdad in Saladin Province— killing him instantly.

Al-Mashhadani was a member of the Baghdad Provincial Council affiliated with the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada) led by Khamis Al-Khanjar and a candidate for Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

In a separate ruling related to the same case, the court sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment for the attempted killing of four other people who were accompanying the victim at the time of the attack. The judiciary said their lives were saved due to prompt medical intervention.

