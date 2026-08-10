Al-Diwaniyah detainee rape case: Four jailed for 10 years

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

An Iraqi Internal Security Forces court on Monday sentenced four security personnel to 10 years in prison and dismissed them from service over the recent rape of a female detainee inside Al-Nahda Police Station in Al-Diwaniyah province, a security source told Shafaq News.

Those convicted included an officer, a commissioner, and two other personnel. Available information did not specify the legal provisions underpinning the ruling.

The four had been detained days earlier on the orders of an investigating judge over accusations of sexually assaulting the detainee, prompting the Interior Ministry to direct the strictest legal and administrative measures against those implicated.

Two similar cases were recently reported in Najaf: Iraqi authorities detained four members of the Najaf Police Command, including two officers, pending investigation over allegations of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl inside a police station, while a court ordered the detention of a member of the province’s Traffic Directorate after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

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