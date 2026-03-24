Airstrike targets headquarters of Faleh al-Fayyadh and Rayan al-Kildani in Mosul

Shafaq News- Nineveh (Updated at 12:25)

Airstrikes hit sites linked to Faleh al-Fayyadh, head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and Rayan al-Kildani, leader of the Babylon Brigades, north of Mosul on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the strikes targeted a guesthouse belonging to al-Fayyadh in the Al-Malayeen neighborhood, while another strike hit a separate site linked to al-Kildani in the Al-Qusiyat area.

The source said al-Fayyad uses the house during visits to the city, adding that both places were empty at the time of the strike.

Heavy smoke was seen rising from both sites following the strikes, and the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Al-Fayyadh and al-Kildani are both under US sanctions.

The PMF is a state-recognized umbrella force comprising predominantly Shiite armed factions, while the Babylon Brigades is one of its formations operating in northern Iraq and is commonly described as a Christian faction within the PMF.

No official statement has been issued by Iraqi authorities or the PMF regarding the incident.

The strikes come a day after a similar attack targeted PMF-linked figures in the Habbaniyah area in Anbar province, killing 15 fighters, including Saad Duwai, the PMF’s operations commander in Al-Anbar.