Airstrike targets Iraqi brigade base in Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

An airstrike targeted a base of the Iraqi Army’s 15th Brigade on Monday in the al-Hamra area, north of Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike hit the site around midday, with no confirmed information yet on casualties or material damage.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible.