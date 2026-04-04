Airstrike kills 2 PMF fighters in Iraq’s Al-Qaim

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

An airstrike of unknown origin on Saturday killed two members of Popular Mobilization Forces after targeting a military site in Al-Qaim near the Iraq-Syria border, a security source told Shafaq News.

The death toll is preliminary, and damage assessments are ongoing. Aircraft continued to fly over the area as Iraqi security forces remained on alert following the strike.

UPDATE — Shafaq News has published a follow-up report with official confirmation from the PMF.