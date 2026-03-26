Airstrike hits PMF 13th Brigade base in Al-Qaim, three injured

Shafaq News- Al-Qaim

An airstrike targeted a base of the 13th Brigade (Al-Tufuf) of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated paramilitary umbrella group, in Al-Qaim district, western Al-Anbar province, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The source said at least three people were injured, while no further details were immediately available. No party has claimed responsibility so far.

Earlier, an airstrike targeted a site belonging to the PMF, in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk.