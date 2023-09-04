U.S. Magazine urges Iraq and Kuwait to resolve border dispute

Shafaq News/ A report published in the "National Interest" called upon Iraq and Kuwait to resolve their long-standing border dispute.

The report, titled "Iraq and Kuwait Should Get to the Bottom of Their Border Dispute," emphasizes the need to prevent future conflicts between the two countries. It identifies critical obstacles to a solution, including instability in Iraq, Iranian interference, and the growth of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The report highlights the significance of Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Salem Al-Sabah's recent visit to Baghdad, where discussions aimed to urgently address the maritime border dispute around the Khor Abdullah waterway, a central point of contention between Iraq and Kuwait. The visit coincided with the anniversary of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990 and occurred amidst significant political changes within Iraq, particularly the rise of Shiite forces.

The maritime border dispute between Iraq and Kuwait has historical roots, dating back centuries and influenced by colonial powers and geopolitical competition. Iraq has periodically asserted claims over Kuwaiti territory, often tied to Baghdad's political stability. Progress has been made in defining land borders, but the maritime borders remain unresolved.

The mouth of Khor Abdullah holds strategic importance, serving as a vital corridor for around 80% of Iraq's imports and exports. Despite agreements reached since 2003 to settle the dispute, Baghdad's slow implementation, influenced by commercial and geopolitical factors, has hindered progress.

The report warns that the border dispute may persist for years, mainly as Iraq aims to complete the Al-Faw port project by 2028, a development that could reshape the region's economic landscape and reduce Iraq's dependence on existing infrastructure.

The issue has become a hot-button topic in Iraq, with some politicians exploiting public sentiment, accusing the government of ceding Iraqi lands to Kuwait. Protests and border incidents have occurred, highlighting the sensitivity of the matter.

The report suggests that unresolved border issues could draw the United States into diplomatic efforts due to Kuwait's role in U.S. regional relations. Additionally, it notes the tension between Kuwait and Iran over offshore gas fields, which the ongoing border dispute could exacerbate.

In light of these complexities, the report stresses the importance of both countries actively working toward a peaceful solution to prevent further tensions and regional instability. A clear demarcation of land and sea borders is deemed necessary to reduce the risk of future conflicts.

Settling the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border issue is crucial for regional stability, as unresolved conflicts can lead to unforeseen consequences in a region characterized by historical disputes and evolving political dynamics. The report calls for transparent communication and engagement with all parties and emphasizes the role of the United States in diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.