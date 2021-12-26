U.S. upscales crude imports from Iraq, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Despite its decreased appetite, U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq jumped to 359 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. imports averaged 5.234 million bpd this week, down by 639 thousand bpd from last week's 5.869 million bpd.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq rose to 359 thousand bpd from last week's 29 thousand bpd.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.147 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 503 and 384 thousand bpd, respectively. Behind Iraq, Russia ranked fifth with 224 thousand bpd. Ecuador followed with 195 thousand bpd.

Both Brasil and Columbia supplied the U.S. with an average of 146 thousand bpd, while Nigeria exported 128 thousand bpd to the US.