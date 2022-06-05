Report

U.S. crude imports from Iraq inched up last week, EIA says

Date: 2022-06-05T05:56:06+0000
Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq last week averaged 326 thousand barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 5.561 million bpd last week, down by 325 thousand bpd from 5.886 million bpd the week before.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 326 thousand bpd, 44 thousand bpd up from 282 thousand bpd a week earlier.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.444 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 747 and 345 thousand bpd, respectively.

Columbia and Nigeria supplied the U.S. with 215 and 194 thousand bpd, respectively. US oil imports from Brazil amounted to 172 thousand bpd only. Imports from Trinidad and Tobago amounted to 71 thousand bpd during the same period.

