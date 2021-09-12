Report

U.S. downsized crude imports from Iraq last week, EIA says

2021-09-12
Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 106,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday, amid a drop in its appetite during the same period.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports averaged million 4.985 barrels per day (bpd) from nine suppliers this week, down by 438 thousand bpd compared to last week's 5.423 million bpd.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq amounted to 106 thousand bpd, 68 thousand bpd below the week before (174 thousand bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.58 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 372 and 296 thousand bpd, respectively. Brasil is fourth with 225 thousand bpd. Columbia and Russia supplied the U.S. with 145 bpd each, while Nigeria exported 116 thousand bpd to the US.

