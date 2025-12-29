The pragmatic shift: 2025’s new world reality

Shafaq News

2025 was a year defined by sharp power shifts, high-stakes conflicts, and strategic maneuvering. From Donald Trump’s return to the White House to clashes in the Middle East, tense standoffs in Europe and Asia, and a global economy navigating protectionism and energy volatility, the world moved decisively toward transactional politics and pragmatic crisis management.

Across politics, science, and culture, 2025 reflected a reality where leverage, deterrence, and adaptability often outweighed institutional consensus.

Influence Over Alignment

The Trump administration quickly reshaped US priorities at home and abroad. Washington formally began withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, reactivated the Mexico City Policy, intensified immigration enforcement, and expanded trade protectionism.

In the Middle East, Israel and Iran clashed in a 12-day aerial and missile confrontation in June, ending with a US- and Qatar-mediated ceasefire on June 24. By October 13, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye signed a Gaza ceasefire framework with the US, focusing on phased implementation rather than a full political settlement.

Lebanon ended a three-year presidential vacancy when Army Commander Joseph Aoun took office on January 9. Nawaf Salam formed a new government on February 8, prioritizing financial reform, reconstruction, and border stability.

Syria remained volatile. A March 10 understanding between Damascus and the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) aimed to integrate civilian and military institutions in the northeast, though bombings in Damascus and Homs highlighted ongoing risks. The US lifted broad sanctions on Syria on June 30 while keeping exceptions for terrorism, captagon, and human rights, and removed Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) from its terrorist list on July 7.

Europe faced political and military turbulence. Germany’s elections on February 23 brought conservatives to the lead, and Friedrich Merz became chancellor on May 6 after a second parliamentary vote. On the Russia-Ukraine war, direct talks resumed in Istanbul in May, producing the largest prisoner exchange since the conflict began. Ceasefire efforts remained fragile, and late-year Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv underscored the risks of stalled diplomacy. NATO adopted a 5% GDP defense and security spending target on June 25.

Asia saw rising tension in the South China Sea, and China conducted military drills near Taiwan on April 1. India and Pakistan escalated militarily before agreeing to a May 10 US-mediated ceasefire. At the BRICS Rio summit in July, leaders emphasized economic sovereignty, while Israel’s recognition of Somaliland on December 26 sparked regional and international backlash.

Resource Wars Return

On April 5, the US imposed a 10% tariff on broad imports, signaling that trade had become a key policy tool. Inflation stabilized around 4% mid-year, while oil prices hovered between $90 and $95 per barrel amid Red Sea and South China Sea tensions.

Debt pressures persisted in the Global South with countries including Zambia, Egypt, and Argentina negotiating restructuring or relief. At the G20 summit in Johannesburg, leaders debated debt management, climate finance, and infrastructure investment amid tensions over conditionality and China-led financing. Supply chain resilience became central, with BRICS emphasizing reduced dependency on Western networks and private sectors regionalizing production of semiconductors and critical materials.

Silicon and Sovereignty

Technological innovation surged in 2025, though regulation lagged. AI expanded across finance, logistics, and media, while limited military use highlighted dual-use risks. The UN adopted resolutions on lethal autonomous weapons under the Conventional Weapons framework, marking the first formal international attempt at regulation.

Semiconductors became strategic priorities. The US invested $60 billion through CHIPS 2.0, while Europe’s EU Chips Act aimed for a 20% global market share by 2030.

Space exploration advanced on multiple fronts. NASA prepared the Artemis 2 manned lunar mission for April 2026, China pushed forward its Tiangong program, and private operators expanded satellite constellations, raising concerns over congestion and dual-use applications. Cyberattacks on energy grids in Europe and the US underscored how technological progress intersected directly with national security.

Next-Gen Healing

CRISPR gene therapy for sickle cell disease delivered promising trial results, and the FDA approved a CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma in August. AI accelerated drug discovery and protein-folding research, speeding development of treatments for infectious and rare diseases.

Endemic COVID-19, measles outbreaks, and persistent malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV affected sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia. Climate-driven events—heatwaves, floods, and cyclones—worsened heat-related, waterborne, and respiratory illnesses, prompting expanded early warning systems and emergency response.

Research in space medicine through Artemis 2 and Tiangong missions provided insights on bone density, cardiovascular adaptation, and radiation exposure. At the G20 summit, leaders emphasized pandemic preparedness, equitable vaccine access, and local production, underlining that innovation alone cannot overcome systemic vulnerability.

Identity In Motion

Culture and society reflected a connected but unsettled world. Literature and the arts explored migration, identity, and climate change. The Nobel Prize in Literature highlighted narratives of displacement, while the Venice Biennale and Documenta 16 showcased works addressing social justice and technology. Digital platforms broadened access but raised intellectual property concerns.

Cinema mirrored global currents, with Cannes awarding films tackling conflict and inequality, while major releases balanced entertainment with social commentary. Music festivals returned fully, blending live and hybrid audiences.

Sports drew record attention. The FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand set new viewership records, highlighting the rise of women’s sports. Formula 1 featured intense competition, with new talents challenging champions.

The Summer Universiade in Poland showcased student-athletes and international solidarity.

Youth-led climate protests and movements advocating labor, human rights, and digital privacy highlighted the growing influence of civic activism. Arts, culture, and sports in 2025 offered platforms for reflection, dialogue, and action amid global uncertainty.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.