Britain registers record-high death rate not seen since World War II

Shafaq News / A British news report revealed today, Tuesday, record-breaking death rates in Britain during 2023, the highest in over 80 years.

This comes amidst widespread strikes occurring in the country among National Health Service workers.

The British newspaper, The Telegraph, reported, "In 2023, approximately 53,000 people died, a rate significantly higher than usual, marking the highest non-pandemic-related figure since the end of World War II."

According to the newspaper, Britain recorded its highest mortality rate in 2023 since 1940, excluding the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

The publication pointed out that healthcare workers in the United Kingdom went on strike for 38 days last year, a factor believed by experts to have contributed to the increased death rate.

Additionally, the newspaper indicated that tomorrow, Wednesday, will mark the commencement of the "longest" strike by newly qualified nurses in Britain's healthcare service history.