oderate magnitude 4.7 earthquake 22 km northwest of Rāvar, Iran

Shafaq News/ a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Rāvar, Kerman, Iran. The tremor was recorded early morning on Saturday at 1:46 am local time, at a shallow depth of 12 km below the surface. According to VolcanoDiscovery.

The event was filed by the Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC), the first seismological agency to report it.

A second report was later issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake. A third agency, the United States Geological Survey (USGS), reported the same quake at magnitude 4.2.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicenter. It should not have caused significant damage, other than objects falling from shelves, broken windows, etc.

In Rāvar (pop. 40,200) located 22 km from the epicenter, the quake should have been felt as light shaking.

Weak shaking might have been felt in Shahrak-e Pābedānā (pop. 6,500) located 47 km from the epicenter, and Zarand (pop. 59,000) 73 km away.