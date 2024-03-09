Silent Connections: a café for the deaf and mute in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ In the heart of Kirkuk, amidst the bustling market of Al-Mahakim Street, a unique café unfolds as a silent sanctuary for the deaf and mute community.

Stepping into this unassuming space, the clinking of tea cups and the aroma of hot beverages guide the way.

As people enter, they are greeted by the rhythmic clacking of domino stones, a popular game that adds a layer of camaraderie to the atmosphere.

Domino matches unfold with strategic moves, and despite the occasional cheating, disputes are settled through silent gestures, avoiding the need for triumphant words or mocking tones.

Majid Hassan, a 22-year-old domino enthusiast, skillfully maneuvers seven stones to outwit opponents. The café's patrons, primarily deaf and mute, engage in these games, where the loser bears the cost of the shared drinks—a unique social currency.

Ahmed Abdul Jabbar, a 23-year-old café worker, effortlessly communicates in sign language as he presents a menu of beverages. Despite not facing speech or hearing difficulties, Ahmad has been an integral part of the café for three years, serving a clientele exclusively consisting of the deaf and mute community. His seamless interaction reflects the café's role as a space where communication transcends verbal boundaries.

"I have been working in this café for three years, serving tea, coffee, and other drinks requested by the customers, all of whom are deaf and mute. I compile a menu with prices for the customers."

Beyond the domino games and shared beverages, the café serves as a meeting point for diverse stories.

Despite his proficiency in communication, Ahmad Abdul Jabbar reveals that the café has become a "daily refuge" for him, a place to unwind after work and connect with the community.

"Dozens of the deaf and mute come to the café in the early morning, many engaging in various occupations. When they cannot find employment opportunities, they return to sit in the café until lunchtime, where they return to their homes and return in the evening to the café."

The café also acts as a haven for those like Abdul Sattar Khadeer, a 31-year-old who found solace through hearing aids after facing familial challenges.

Abdul Sattar explains to Shafaq News Agency that he is married to a woman who is also deaf and mute. They have a son and a daughter who suffer from the same issue. However, this does not occupy his thoughts as much as another matter.

The discussion with Khadeer takes various forms – spoken words at times, gestures at others, and writing on paper on other occasions. He shares, "After years, I faced family issues with my wife, leading to our separation. The café has become a part of my daily routine, where I go to work early in the morning, and I return in the evening to spend some time in the café.'"

Khadeer's story mirrors the broader experiences of the deaf and mute community, highlighting the importance of the café as a space where shared struggles are acknowledged and supported.

Official statistics from the Department of Disabilities in the Kirkuk Health Department, along with civil society organizations, indicate that in Kirkuk, there are approximately 13,000 disabled individuals with various types of disabilities, including about a thousand who are deaf and mute."

Social researcher Mohamed Hussein emphasizes that this café, a first of its kind in Kirkuk, is a "unique memory for the city. Gathering individuals who speak different languages, the café becomes pivotal in Kirkuk's history."

Meanwhile, social researcher Abdul Karim Khalifa told Shafaq News Agency he believes that "the café for the deaf and mute is a memory for the city of Kirkuk. It is unique because all its patrons speak different languages, and the café is considered one of the significant places in the city's history."

"Multiple generations of the deaf and mute visit this café. I occasionally visit to have tea, documenting the lives of these individuals and capturing aspects of their lives, as they are a part of Iraqi society."

Despite the absence of vocal expressions, the café speaks volumes about its patrons' strength, friendship, and shared humanity, making it a significant chapter in the social fabric of Kirkuk.