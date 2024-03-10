Cat cafe in Kirkuk provides purrfect escape for cat lovers

Shafaq News/ In a city where unemployment is high and opportunities are scarce, one young man has found a unique way to create jobs and provide a haven for cat lovers.

Ahmad Raad Rahim is the owner of Kirkuk's first cat cafe, a cozy space where patrons can enjoy a cup of coffee and some feline companionship. The cafe, which opened just a few weeks ago, has already become a popular spot for young people and families alike.

"The idea for the project is simple, but it has provided jobs for more than five young people," Rahim told Shafaq News Agency. "The idea is to welcome guests from different backgrounds in Kirkuk and to introduce them to different types of cats."

The cafe is home to a variety of cats, both local and international breeds. Guests can bring their own cats or play with the cats that are already at the cafe. There is also a small hotel where cats can be boarded for a fee.

"The cafe is open from 10am to 10pm, and we offer a variety of coffees, snacks, and pastries," Rahim said. "We also have a small shop where people can buy cat food, toys, and other supplies."

The cafe has been a hit with cat lovers in Kirkuk.

"This is a great place to relax and spend time with cats," said Jana Ardam, a 17-year-old who was visiting the cafe with her cat. "The atmosphere is very welcoming, and the staff is very friendly."

Ahmed Hassan, a cat breeder and seller in Kirkuk, said the cafe is a great way to promote cat ownership.

"Cats are wonderful companions, and they can make great pets," Hassan said. "The cafe is a great place for people to learn about cats and to find a cat that is right for them."