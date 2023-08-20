Historical Café 'Magko': A glimpse into Erbil's rich heritage

Shafaq News / Nestled beneath the historic citadel of Erbil, right in the heart of the city, the distinctive features of the ancient heritage café, 'Magko,' come into view, drawing a multitude of visitors each day.

According to Mustafa Mohsin Magko, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, "The café was established in 1940 by the late Maqko in its current location. It was passed down to his children and has remained in their care. Their portraits are displayed on the café's walls, a tribute to their memory."

In spite of the considerable time that has passed since its inception, Magko Café has managed to preserve its cultural essence. Mustafa Mohsin explains, "The enduring allure can be attributed to its location beneath the ancient Erbil citadel. Moreover, people's affection for this genre of popular cafés has cemented it as an integral part of Erbil's heritage, evoking cherished memories for many residents."

Renowned for its distinctive tea, Magko Café has carved a niche in the hearts of its patrons. The current owner attests, "The exquisite and enticing taste of our tea has remained unchanged since the café's inception. This sets us apart from other popular cafés in Erbil."

Adorning the café's walls are numerous photographs, which hold great sentimental value for its patrons. Ali Khoshnaw, a café regular, remarks, "These images depict artistic, political, and cultural figures. I had the privilege of meeting many of them before they passed away. This lends a beautiful touch of heritage to the café."

Both citizens and tourists are drawn to the café in equal measure. Alaa Akram, a tourist from Baghdad who visited the café, states, "The café appeals to both locals and tourists due to its status as a heritage site and its immensely significant location." He adds, "Anyone visiting Erbil must make a stop here. It's heartening to see that the café has a family section as well, and it serves traditional breakfast alongside beverages, maintaining a truly heritage experience."