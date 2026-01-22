Media as a political actor: How Iraq’s information space shapes power and mobilization

Shafaq News

In Iraq, the media has moved beyond reporting politics to actively shaping power, mobilizing public opinion, and influencing political outcomes —turning television screens and social platforms into key arenas of political competition.

This transformation reflects a broader global shift in which the media has moved from observation to intervention. World leaders such as Barack Obama, who leveraged social media to reshape political communication, and Donald Trump, who bypassed traditional media entirely by building his own platforms, exemplify how political authority increasingly depends on control of narrative rather than institutions alone. In Iraq, where trust in state structures remains fragile, this dynamic carries even greater weight.

Local political forces in Iraq have long recognized media as an extension of political power. Many parties and movements maintain aligned television channels, digital platforms, or influencer networks that activate during moments of tension such as elections, protests, and security escalations. These outlets do not simply report events; they frame legitimacy, assign blame, and mobilize constituencies along political, sectarian, or ideological lines.

Media professor Haider Shlal Muteb of the University of Karbala argues that media discourse can function as an informal diplomatic tool when it adheres to professional standards. “Effective coverage must provide historical and political context, allow multiple perspectives, and promote dialogue rather than incitement,” he told Shafaq News.

When practiced responsibly, he said, the media can reduce tensions and contribute to political mediation. “By dismantling stereotypes and steering public opinion toward compromise, the media becomes a pillar of public diplomacy.”

Yet Muteb warns that this ideal remains largely absent in conflict-prone environments such as Iraq, where polarized ownership and political financing shape editorial lines. Instead of easing divisions, many outlets amplify grievance narratives and reinforce identity-based mobilization, particularly during crises.

The growing power of media lies not only in influence but in mobilization. A recent study by the Reuters Institute shows that 54 percent of Americans now consume news primarily through social media, surpassing television. While Iraq lacks comparable comprehensive data, similar patterns are evident: digital platforms and messaging networks increasingly outpace traditional outlets in shaping public perception, especially among younger audiences.

Former media advisor to the Iraqi prime minister Diaa Al-Nasiri, describes media as an inseparable element of political strategy. “No political initiative today can succeed without parallel media support capable of shaping or counterbalancing public opinion according to the moment’s needs,” he told Shafaq News. Political actors, in his opinion, often wait for signals from leadership before deploying coordinated narratives across aligned platforms, transforming media into a rapid-response political tool.

According to Al-Nasiri, this dynamic enables swift mobilization but also opens space for distraction and misdirection. Media campaigns are increasingly used to divert attention from sensitive political or economic decisions, flooding the public sphere with emotionally charged content that overwhelms substantive debate.

Iraqi analyst Mujashaa Al-Tamimi also warns that crisis-driven media across the region has become an accelerator of conflict rather than a stabilizing force, by using “selective reporting, emotional language, and rigid moral binaries dominate coverage.”. Even calls for calm or peace, he argued, are often instrumentalized as part of broader propaganda battles rather than genuine reconciliation efforts.

Al-Tamimi stressed that responsible media must link events to their deeper political and economic drivers, not merely broadcast headlines or viral moments. “Without analytical depth and independence, media risks fueling instability instead of containing it,” he said.

In Iraq’s fragmented political landscape, the media has become a contested battlefield where power is negotiated daily. Control over narrative increasingly translates into political leverage, public mobilization, and legitimacy, sometimes rivaling formal institutions. As long as the media remains embedded within political competition rather than insulated from it, its role will continue to extend beyond reflection into direct participation in shaping Iraq’s political future.

The challenge, analysts agree, is whether that power will be exercised to widen divisions or to create space for informed public debate in a country still navigating the aftermath of prolonged conflict and political transition.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.