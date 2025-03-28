Kurdish language: How Kurdistan is bridging dialects to preserve a rich heritage?

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish language, a vital pillar of Kurdish identity with a rich cultural heritage, grapples with the challenge of a fragmented dialect landscape. Unlike Classical Arabic or standardized English, no single dialect unites all Kurdish speakers across fields. Yet, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) has taken a leading role in advancing the language, striving to harmonize its dialects while preserving their unique essence.

About Kurds?

The Kurds, an ethnic group with a deep-rooted history, are spread across four main countries—Turkiye, Iran, Iraq, and Syria. Their global population is estimated to range between 30 and over 40 million, though figures vary due to different methodologies and national policies.

Political turmoil and regional conflicts have driven large Kurdish communities to Europe and the United States, where they have preserved their cultural and linguistic heritage despite living in exile.

Kurdish literature, a testament to resilience and creativity, has played a pivotal role in shaping Kurdish identity. From classical to modern times, writers and poets have captured the spirit of their people, leaving an enduring mark on Kurdish history.

Among the most influential figures is Ahmad Khani, known for his 17th-century epic Mem and Zin (Mem û Zîn), a foundational work in Kurdish literature. Other prominent names include Nali, Mawlawi, Goran, Mele Perîşan, Ghulamrezakhan Arkawazi, and Sherko Bekas, all of whom have contributed to the cultural and artistic legacy of the Kurds.

One Language, Multiple Dialects

In recent decades, the Kurdish language has experienced significant growth across various fields, especially in media and communication. Kurdish-language media outlets, along with social media platforms, have become essential tools for connecting with the public. This widespread use has not only raised awareness about Kurdish identity but also revealed the distinct differences among the region's various dialects.

The Soranî dialect is one of the most widely spoken in the KRI and extends into Iran. Commonly used in media and education, it is also the official dialect in several regions and is closely associated with the works of prominent Kurdish poets and writers.

In contrast, the Kurmanji dialect is prevalent in areas stretching from KRI’s Duhok through Turkiye, Syria, and parts of Iran. With its own unique linguistic features, Kurmanji stands apart from Soranî, adding to the rich diversity of the Kurdish language.

Kurdish Language Struggle

For decades, the Kurdish language has faced marginalization in countries where Kurds reside, with policies restricting its use in official institutions and media. This, according to experts, has forced many Kurds to assimilate into Arabic, Turkish, and Persian, creating a linguistic identity gap among younger generations, who learn the official language without reinforcement of their native one.

Kamran Rahimi, a language expert and head of the Zanist Institute in Iran’s Ilam, viewed institutions dedicated to the Kurdish language as essential indicators of cultural progress. However, he noted that efforts to develop a standardized Kurdish language have fallen short.

“Since the establishment of the Kurdish Information Complex in Baghdad in 1970, experts have failed to create a unified official language. Instead, efforts have remained focused on specific dialects separately rather than collectively," Rahimi told Shafaq News.

For speakers of dialects beyond the dominant Kurmanji and Soranî, the challenges are even greater. "Their struggle lies in prioritizing poetry and literature over language structure and grammar," Rahimi said. "Another issue is that language development institutions have given less attention to these dialects—either due to unfamiliarity or the belief that their own dialects are more authentic and accurate."

A further complication is the division in Kurdish writing systems between the Latin alphabet and the modified Arabic script. Experts argue this is not just a technical issue but one that impacts cultural identity and linguistic unity, making reading, writing, and communication across political and geographical divides more difficult.

This fragmentation reportedly deepens the educational and cultural divide between Kurdish-speaking regions, hindering the unified dissemination of Kurdish literature and heritage.

Advancing Kurdish Language

In the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Kurdish language has long been a symbol of cultural identity, with efforts to develop and standardize it taking center stage. Central to these efforts is the Kurdish Academy, established by the Regional Government to oversee language development and the introduction of new terminology.

The academy has made significant strides, executing a range of scientific initiatives and strategic programs to support the Kurdish language. Among its most noteworthy achievements is the creation of a specialized committee, comprising 29 members, mostly from the Soranî dialect, tasked with addressing the Region’s rich dialectal diversity, including Southern Feyli, Kalhori, Zaza, and Hawrami.

Yet, challenges remain. Some social institutions have not fully adhered to the academy’s guidelines, according to Dr. Mohsen Ahmed Omar, head of the Academy's Dictionary and Dialects Committee. "Media outlets and other entities should consult the academy before adopting new terms in news and publications," he stressed to our agency.

The quest for a unified dialect is a central focus of the academy’s work. "There is one Kurdish language spoken by all Kurds, and dialectal differences are not too significant," Dr. Mohsen explained. "Our initial goal is to standardize spelling rules and prepare a dictionary that is accessible to all Kurds, both online and in print."

The Soranî dialect, he noted, has largely become a model, merging with other dialects over time. However, the academy is committed to ensuring that no dialect is overlooked in the process of language unification. "We want to maintain linguistic unity," he added, expressing his hope that Soranî would eventually become the standardized form that embraces all Kurdish dialects.

The academy's goal, according to Dr. Muayyad Tayeb, is clear, "We aim to serve the Kurdish language in all its dialects, not to impose one dialect over another." While the standardization of a unified dialect would undoubtedly aid in reading and writing, he emphasized to Shafaq News the importance of respecting the linguistic diversity found in the media, literature, and education across the Kurdistan Region and other Kurdish-speaking areas.