Iraq lacks laws to protect children from harmful social media content

Shafaq News

Iraq’s legal framework for regulating digital content was written for a different era. Decades-old penal provisions and a media regulator conceived under post-invasion occupation law now constitute the primary tools available to a state confronting TikTok algorithms, viral music videos, and an online population that is overwhelmingly, irreversibly young.

A wave of fast-paced songs featuring sexually suggestive lyrics and nightclub imagery has spread rapidly across Iraqi social media, drawing condemnation from parents, educators, and religious voices. The controversy focused on content, and that Iraq lacks the regulatory framework to govern the platforms carrying that content, and every month without legislative reform is a month the gap grows.

More than half of Iraq’s population is under 25, according to the Ministry of Planning and United Nations demographic estimates. That demographic reality is the foundation of the story. A 2023 UNICEF survey found that 78 percent of children aged 10 to 14 access the internet daily via smartphones, the majority without supervision or content boundaries; 40 percent reported encountering harassment or inappropriate material. A 2024 study by Iraq’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs sharpened that picture further, testing smartphones and tablets purchased from Baghdad and Basra markets under typical family conditions —fresh out of the box, default settings intact. Most devices arrived with disabled filters, unrestricted browsers, and open app stores.

Platforms popular among Iraqi children, such as TikTok and Snapchat, require multiple steps to enable safety features that most parents do not know exist. These are the predictable consequences of a regulatory system that was never designed to address them.

Abdul Hussein Al-Ghazi, a Baghdad resident, told Shafaq News he had restricted his children’s smartphone access entirely, “not as a precaution, but as a necessity.” Explicit content, he said, had entered schools and public spaces “through songs containing words unsuitable for their age and upbringing.” What Al-Ghazi describes as a parental decision is, in effect, a governance failure displaced onto households.

Educational supervisor Abdul Alim Khalid identified the institutional dimension of that failure. The classroom, he told Shafaq News, is increasingly in competition with the algorithm and losing. The vulgarity pervasive in social media content directly affects children’s behavior, he argued, pointing to a contradiction no curriculum adjustment can resolve: “schools teach one set of values while the platforms children inhabit for hours each day reinforce another.”

Social researcher Manhal Al-Saleh said the consequences are moral and psychological at the same time, "This content does not just offend, it distorts. Adolescents are forming their understanding of human relationships through what they watch, and those distortions do not disappear when the video ends."

She called for coordinated action across religious, educational, and media institutions, alongside stricter digital monitoring and stronger enforcement of child protection law.

Al-Saleh's prescription is reasonable; however, the enforcement apparatus to deliver it does not yet exist.

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) holds nominal regulatory authority over digital content. Established in 2004 under an executive order issued by Paul Bremer, then administrator of the Coalition Provisional Authority that governed Iraq after the US-led invasion, the CMC was designed for a broadcasting landscape of television licenses and print publishers. It was not built for platforms whose moderation decisions are made by engineers in California and whose algorithms operate entirely outside Iraqi jurisdiction. Since 2022, its board has come under the effective control of political blocs aligned with the Coordination Framework, the dominant parliamentary coalition, meaning enforcement decisions are also politically inflected.

Iraq’s Penal Code —Law No. 111 of 1969— includes provisions criminalizing the publication of materials deemed contrary to public morals, and the CMC has moved, at least on paper, to draft a regulation on digital platforms that would require social media companies to appoint a liaison officer, establish content take-down processes, and notify the CMC before launching services in Iraq. On the ground, a source within the Interior Ministry told Shafaq News that authorities intervene only after complaints are filed. Videos may lead to account monitoring, suspension, or the detention of content creators. The Ministry acts in an enforcement capacity; responsibility for blocking content sits with the CMC. What is absent is a unified digital content law that defines harmful material with precision, establishes age-verification requirements with technical force, and creates mechanisms for holding platforms, rather than individual accounts, accountable.

The human cost of that absence is not abstract. In April 2024, TikTok creator Ghufran Mahdi Sawadi, also known as Umm Fahad, 28, was shot dead by a motorcyclist outside her home in Baghdad’s Zayouna district. She had previously been sentenced to six months in prison for posting videos a court deemed indecent. She was not the first Iraqi social media personality to be killed; TikToker Noor Alsaffar had been fatally shot in the city the year before. The pattern illustrates something that no regulatory briefing captures cleanly: in Iraq, the space between legal prosecution and street-level violence against content creators is unregulated and, for some, deadly. Any discussion of digital governance that omits this context is incomplete.

Technical expert Ammar Al-Luhaibi identified the operational limits of what currently exists. Platforms nominally require parental consent for users under 16, he told Shafaq News. In practice, verification mechanisms are trivially bypassed. "Authorities can act on individual accounts, but the problem is structural. You cannot treat a systemic failure one account at a time.”

TikTok’s reach in Iraq now surpasses that of every other platform; the app added 2.35 million users in 2024 alone, bringing total social media penetration in the country to 73.8 percent of the population, according to the Digital Media Center. A regulatory framework operating outside the jurisdiction of the platform, most rapidly expanding its footprint among Iraqi youth, is, by definition, insufficient.

Iraq is not the only country in the region confronting this challenge, but it is conspicuously behind its neighbors in legislative response. Egypt’s parliament is actively drafting legislation to restrict children’s social media access, following a direct call from President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi. Morocco is debating similar measures. The UAE has enacted a Child Digital Safety Law with enforceable age-based restrictions. These approaches carry their own risks —UNICEF warned in December 2025 that outright bans may backfire, pushing children toward less regulated platforms — but they represent legislative engagement with the problem. Iraq has not yet reached that threshold.

Read more: Children in chains: How Iraq’s digital safety fails the ‘Online Generation’

Periodic campaigns have recurred for years in Iraq, generating the same cycle: viral content, public backlash, selective enforcement, renewed debate, and no structural change. Critics have consistently warned that without clear legal definitions and transparent standards, crackdowns risk inconsistency and selective targeting rather than genuine child protection. Conservative groups, meanwhile, continue pressing for stronger action and framing the issue as one of moral preservation. Between those positions, the actual policy work —legislative modernization, technical capacity-building, sustained platform engagement— tends not to happen.

The digital economy complicates the picture further, as Iraq’s growing influencer culture and the nightlife entertainment content at the center of this controversy are not marginal phenomena. They represent, according to observers, an economic activity, audience markets, and for women who dominate that space, professional livelihoods pursued at considerable personal risk. Purely prohibitionist approaches cannot account for that reality, and Iraqi regulators have so far declined to engage with it directly.

Iraq’s demographic trajectory ensures this problem does not resolve itself. The problem facing lawmakers now is whether to pursue structural reform —clarified regulatory authority, legally precise definitions of harmful content, investment in technical enforcement capacity, and direct engagement with global platforms— or to continue managing each cycle of outrage as it arrives.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.