Iran-linked Rayan al-Kildani accused of seizing control in Iraq's Nineveh Plains

Shafaq News/ Rayan al-Kildani, a leader with strong ties to Iran, has been accused of taking control of Iraq's Nineveh Plains, a historically Christian region, following the defeat of the Islamic State, according to a report from the US international broadcaster Voice of America (VOA).

The report revealed that the Babylon Brigades, a Christian force with Shiite Muslim members, has displaced Christian mayors and officials, replacing them with individuals aligned with Iran’s vision for Iraq.

Nadine Maenza, president of the Washington-based International Religious Freedom Secretariat, highlighted al-Kildani’s actions during a recent visit to the area. “He took over the Nineveh Council, got his own people elected, and then started buying them off. He removed 15 mayors and directors and replaced them with his own people,” Maenza told VOA. “He essentially took over the Nineveh Plains. There are no more Christian political leaders outside of Kurdistan Regional Government control.”

Maenza met with some of the displaced mayors, who are now seeking justice. Her organization advocates for religious freedom across 40 countries, including Iraq. “Local Christians hope that an Iraqi Federal Court will address al-Kildani’s actions,” Maenza added.

In a recent article for the Wilson Center’s MENA 360 Degree publication, Maenza warned that if al-Kildani’s campaign continues, it could "remove the last independent Christian mayors outside of the Kurdistan region" and have a severe impact on historic Christian cities such as Bartella, Qaraqosh, Tel Kef, and the Yazidi homeland of Sinjar.

Based on the VOA report, Al-Kildani’s actions follow a contentious period in which he succeeded in having the title of patriarch removed from Patriarch Cardinal Louis Sako, head of Iraq’s largest Christian denomination, the Chaldean Catholics. Sako accused al-Kildani of attempting to take over Christian properties and endowments, a claim which al-Kildani denies while accusing Sako of similar actions. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reinstated Sako’s title in June.

Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Bashar Warda of Irbil has expressed a favorable view of al-Kildani, noting his assistance with various projects and security matters. However, al-Kildani has been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department since 2019 for alleged human rights abuses, including intimidation, extortion, and illegal property seizures.

Michael Knights of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy remarked that al-Kildani’s political maneuvering has bolstered his standing with pro-Iran political factions in Iraq. “Rayan al-Kildani’s support for pro-Iran political forces has led to his gaining influence in the Nineveh Plains,” Knights said. “Many are upset about his rise, as he has minimal credentials to claim leadership of the Christian community or control their property.”

Maenza has called for the reinstatement of election rules in Iraq to ensure that Christian, Yazidi, and other minority communities can elect their own representatives. Since 2009, Iraq’s voting system has allowed all Iraqis to vote for minority seats, which has led to vote-buying and diminished minority control.

In the last election, al-Kildani’s party won four of the five parliamentary seats reserved for Christians, with backing from Shiite political forces. Knights urged the US, the EU, and the global Christian community to intensify sanctions against al-Kildani, targeting his foreign assets and travel capabilities to counter his and Iran’s expanding influence.

