PM Barzani receives al-Kildani in Erbil 

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received the head of Babylon movement, Rayan al-Kildani, and his accompanying delegation in Erbil today.
A statement by Barzani's office said that the two sides discussed the political situation in Iraq and the efforts to form a new government, noting that they stressed the need for cooperation and joint work for the sake of public interest, and the rights of all communities in Iraq.
Earlier today, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received al-Kildani in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.
A readout issued by the Barzani headquarters said that the Kurdish leader discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq, and stressed the coordination between the components of the Iraqi community and the rights of each component.