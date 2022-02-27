PM Barzani receives al-Kildani in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-27T14:48:31+0000

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received the head of Babylon movement, Rayan al-Kildani, and his accompanying delegation in Erbil today. A statement by Barzani's office said that the two sides discussed the political situation in Iraq and the efforts to form a new government, noting that they stressed the need for cooperation and joint work for the sake of public interest, and the rights of all communities in Iraq. Earlier today, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received al-Kildani in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil. A readout issued by the Barzani headquarters said that the Kurdish leader discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq, and stressed the coordination between the components of the Iraqi community and the rights of each component.

related

Kurdistan PM meets with the Iraqi Minister of Interior

Date: 2021-02-27 11:37:55

PM Barzani instructs the concerned authorities to help those affected by the floods in Erbil

Date: 2021-12-17 07:17:40

Kurdistan region to secure permanent allocations for 5000 teachers

Date: 2020-10-25 15:30:27

PM Barzani discusses with his Greek counterpart several files of mutual interest

Date: 2021-06-11 13:39:08

Masrour Barzani warns of ISIS dangers, sends messages to Iran and the PKK

Date: 2021-10-27 17:01:07

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister calls the Global Coalition to keep training the Peshmerga to confront ISIS

Date: 2021-05-01 09:01:25

Masrour Barzani: KRG is doing its utmost to resolve the issues with Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-09 10:06:03

KRG, Freedom and Peace Front: to solve the Syrian crisis, serve the interests of the Syrian components

Date: 2021-07-10 12:48:41