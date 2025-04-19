Christians in Duhok and Nineveh Plains celebrate Easter with prayers for peace

Shafaq News/ Thousands of Christians gathered in churches across Iraq's northern Duhok province and the Nineveh Plains on Saturday to mark Easter, also known as the Feast of the Resurrection, with solemn masses and joyful religious rituals.

Worshippers, many dressed in traditional attire, filled churches to commemorate what they regard as the most sacred holiday in Christianity — the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The celebrations came after 40 days of fasting and spiritual preparation observed by many faithful across the region.

“We believe that Christ rose from the dead. After fasting for 40 days, tomorrow we will celebrate with family and friends, exchanging greetings and visiting one another,” said Haitham Boutros, a resident of Duhok.

Boutros also expressed hope for a more stable future, adding, “I pray that peace and security will prevail across the Kurdistan Region and all of Iraq.”

In the nearby Nineveh Plains, Marina Audisho arrived early at her local church to attend Easter prayers. “I came to pray for peace and the return of displaced families to their homes,” she said. “I’m one of those displaced myself, and I hope I can go back home soon.”

The Nineveh Plains, home to a significant Christian population, witnessed widespread displacement during the rise of ISIS in 2014. While security has improved in recent years, many families remain unable or unwilling to return due to ongoing instability and a lack of basic services.

As families prepared for Sunday’s celebrations, festive traditions were underway. “Tomorrow we’ll cook traditional dishes for the occasion, especially Baja,” said Aziza Han, another resident. “We’ve also decorated our homes with bright colors, bought sweets and new clothes, and made other preparations to reflect the joy of Easter.”