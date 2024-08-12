International Youth Day: 63% of Iraq's population has only hope to celebrate amid economic despair

Shafaq News/ As the world marks International Youth Day on Monday, celebrating the potential of young people, Iraq's youth found little to cheer about. Beset by unemployment, poverty, and a pervasive sense of neglect, the country's young population, which constitutes over 60% of the citizens, grapples with a desire to set roots somewhere else.

Experts warn that the dire conditions, exacerbated by rampant drug use, militia influence, and unchecked gun violence, pose a significant threat to Iraq's stability unless urgently addressed.

Hard To Follow Dreams

"Iraqi youth are economically incapacitated from achieving their dreams," said Hussein Sajjad, an 18-year-old from Karbala. "Jobs are scarce in both public and private sectors, a crisis affecting even university graduates, including medical professionals."

The private sector, Sajjad told Shafaq News Agency, is largely dormant, with factories shuttered and foreign workers dominating the limited job market. "It's impossible to envision a decent life, marriage, or family under these circumstances," he added.

"Iraq is a young country. At least 64% of its entire population are younger than 30," said Mustafa al-Qashaami, head of the Peers Organization for Youth Development. "And somehow, this entire population is marginalized. Universities churn out graduates annually, but the job market remains barren."

The mismatch between education and employment opportunities, coupled with the broader economic and security challenges, has left Iraq's youth feeling disillusioned and excluded, the expert said. "Their discontent has often manifested in street protests, demanding better living conditions and opportunities."

Firefighting Approach

Al-Qashaami accused the successive Iraqi governments of employing the "firefighting" approach, offering temporary contracts to young people rather than long-term solutions.

"Thousands of young people sign contracts lasting only three to four years, often for meager wages, hoping for eventual permanent employment. Some even accept unpaid work," al-Qashaami said.

The lack of sustainable job opportunities, coupled with the aftermath of sectarian violence and the war against Islamic State, has created a fertile ground for extremism, he warned. "The absence of long-term programs to integrate these youth and provide them with sustainable opportunities has contributed to the problem."

Flame And Fire

Iraqi youth are a "flame" facing a bleak future due to government failures and a lack of opportunities, according to human rights defender Sarah Jassim.

"The young person in Iraq is like fuel burning every day," Jassim said. Despite government initiatives targeting youth, she argued that these efforts fall short of addressing the root causes of the crisis.

"The gap that has been left cannot be filled by simple initiatives," Jassim said. She criticized the education system for failing to align curricula with job market demands, leading to high unemployment rates among graduates.

Unemployment, drugs, militias, and gun violence pose a serious threat to Iraq's stability, Jassim warned. "These are factors that destroy society if not addressed quickly and sustainably," she said.

Calling for urgent action, Jassim appealed to international organizations to prioritize youth in their development projects. "Youth are an important part of the development of societies," she said.

Killing Young Dreams

Economic researcher Ahmed Eid has accused successive Iraqi governments of "killing the dreams of the youth" through neglect and policies that have pushed many into a downward spiral of drug use and extremism.

"Iraqi youth have been subjected to the harshest forms of marginalization, neglect, and deprivation," Eid told Shafaq News agency. "The lack of opportunities for advancement, coupled with the absence of sustainable development, has led many to join armed militias or organized criminal groups."

Eid pointed to the high rates of unemployment and poverty in Iraq, arguing that these issues have been exacerbated by foreign interference and the actions of powerful domestic factions. "In the midst of growing unemployment and poverty, Iraqi youth have been caught in the crossfire of regional conflicts," he said.

The researcher also highlighted the role of armed militias and political factions in undermining Iraq's stability and hindering economic development. "These groups, which often operate above the law, have a vested interest in keeping Iraq weak and dependent on foreign powers."

To address the crisis, Eid called on the Iraqi government to prioritize economic development and job creation. "The government must invest in education and training to equip young people with the skills they need to succeed in the workforce," he said.