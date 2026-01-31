Idris Barzani: The architect of Kurdish reconciliation

Shafaq News

On an autumn day in 1993, the road to Barzan became a road of return. A slow funeral convoy wound through the mountains, carrying the remains of Kurdish leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani and his son Idris, ending decades of burial in exile and closing a chapter that had long shaped Kurdish political memory.

People lined the route not only to receive two coffins, but to witness a moment heavy with meaning. The reburial came two years after the 1991 uprising and reflected a wider transformation, as Kurdistan began reclaiming figures whose lives and deaths occurred far from home.

Before the convoy reached the interior, crowds gathered at the Bashmakh border crossing near Al-Sulaymaniyah. Kurdish leaders stood alongside ordinary citizens, including Jalal Talabani and current Kurdish Nechirvan Barzani, Idris’s son, together with figures from the Kurdish liberation movement. The scene conveyed a shared message: Kurdistan could bring its history back from exile.

On January 31st, 2026, Kurds mark the 39th anniversary of the death of Idris Mullah Mustafa Barzani, a figure whose name returns whenever questions arise about unity, political compromise, and the balance between armed struggle and negotiation.

Frontline Formative Years

Idris Barzani was born in 1944 in the Barzan area into a family where politics was not an abstract idea, but daily reality. His childhood formed amid displacement and uncertainty, conditions that molded a generation raised under pressure.

In 1961, he joined the Kurdish armed forces, Peshmerga, during the September Revolution against Baghdad. His early years featured front-line involvement, including the 1966 battle at Mount Handrin, often cited by Kurdish sources as a moment that lifted morale at a difficult stage of the conflict.

When Baghdad and Kurdish leaders reached the March 11, 1970 autonomy agreement, Barzani became active on both political and military tracks. The deal promised self-rule within four years, but delays and mutual suspicion quickly eroded confidence.

He followed negotiations closely while remaining present in the field when political channels stalled. In late 1970, he survived an assassination attempt during a visit to Baghdad connected to arrangements linked to implementation and border security, an episode that exposed the fragility of the process.

By 1974, the autonomy project had collapsed and fighting resumed. Arabization policies expanded in areas such as Kirkuk and Khanaqin. While Barzani operated on several fronts, including the Rawanduz Valley, the following year brought a major setback for the Kurdish movement, triggering mass displacement and a new wave of exile.

Architecting the Revival

After 1975, Barzani’s role shifted increasingly toward organization rather than battlefield command.

Working with Leader Massoud Barzani, he helped form a provisional leadership and coordinated the dispatch of early units associated with the Kulan uprising, which sought to revive armed activity inside Iraq.

Supporters view this period as a turning point that blocked defeat from hardening into collapse and restored a sense of continuity at a moment when many believed the Kurdish movement had reached its end.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Barzani also took part in efforts to narrow divisions among Kurdish factions and promote broader coordination, steps that later contributed to the creation of the Kurdistan Front.

Idris Barzani died near Urmia, Iran, on January 31, 1987, after suffering a heart attack. He was 43.

How Historians View Him

Shwan Hamdamin Khushnaw, head of the history department at Salahaddin University, portrays Barzani as a leader distinguished by strong communication skills and a persuasive presence, combining battlefield awareness with political acumen.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Khushnaw describes Barzani as a capable diplomat with a wide-ranging vision, able to connect with audiences spanning Peshmerga fighters, displaced civilians, to senior political figures.

He links Barzani to oversight of key fronts at Mount Handrin and Zozik, where military advances bolstered Kurdish leverage ahead of the June 29, 1966 political statement and subsequent negotiations that paved the way for the 1970 autonomy accord.

Presenting Barzani as a steady proponent of Kurdish unity and reconciliation, Khushnaw credits him with cultivating a reputation as an “engineer of reconciliation,” a role that helped shape later Kurdish political frameworks.

A Living Lineage

For many Kurds, Idris Barzani’s legacy lies in his effort to balance armed struggle with political engagement, and in his conviction that negotiations without strength on the ground remain inherently fragile.

His experience continues to resonate whenever the Kurdistan Region confronts familiar dilemmas between compromise and confrontation, symbolism and governance.

Barzani also occupies a central place within the broader Barzani family legacy that still shapes Kurdish politics. As the father of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, the brother of Leader Massoud Barzani, and the uncle of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, his personal story remains closely intertwined with the lineage that underpins much of today’s Kurdish leadership.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.