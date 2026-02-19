Controversial ambassadors expose flaws in appointment criteria, embarrassing Iraq’s diplomacy

Shafaq News

Iraq’s criteria for appointing ambassadors continue to generate wide political and media debate, amid recurring objections to the selection process and the qualifications of candidates chosen to represent the country abroad.

The latest controversy centers on Iraq’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Safia Al-Suhail, after a video circulated online showing her receiving a Saudi delegation at the Iraqi embassy in Riyadh. The footage, which appeared to show members of the Iraqi delegation standing while a Saudi official remained seated during introductions, sparked criticism and prompted Iraq’s Parliament to request her summons for questioning.

Power-Sharing and Diplomatic Posts

Lawmakers and political experts told Shafaq News that the incident reflects deeper structural problems tied to Iraq’s post-2003 political system, which is based on sectarian and ethnic power-sharing.

They argue that al-Suhail’s conduct amounted to a protocol misstep toward an official delegation, but they stress that the episode goes beyond an individual error. They say the dominance of political quotas over professional standards means that personal mistakes can escalate into diplomatic incidents affecting Iraq’s international image.

For 23 years, ambassadorial appointment lists have repeatedly faced debate. Lawmakers often receive finalized lists from the government and vote on them quickly, sometimes without a full quorum or detailed review of candidates’ résumés.

Diplomatic positions, including ambassadorships, are often distributed among political blocs as part of informal agreements. Parties nominate individuals close to them, whether party members, relatives, or loyalists, as part of what critics describe as a “division of influence” across state institutions.

The number of Iraqi ambassadors has risen from 26 several years ago to more than 100 today. Positions carry substantial financial benefits, with overseas salaries reaching up to $12,000 per month, in addition to official vehicles, security protection, housing, and health coverage.

Repeated Diplomatic Controversies

Speaking to Shafaq News, MP Mukhtar al-Moussawi said the ambassadorial appointments are “based on quotas, not diplomacy,” claiming that some appointees are relatives of officials and lack formal diplomatic training. He added that the quota system extends beyond embassies to ministers and other government institutions.

“If previous appointees had five percent diplomatic experience, the new ones have none at all,” al-Moussawi noted.

On August 26, 2025, Iraq’s Parliament approved a list of new ambassadors submitted by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani after parliamentary debate. The list included several individuals identified as sons or close relatives of influential political figures, some in their early thirties, without notable diplomatic backgrounds.

The controversy surrounding al-Suhail is not isolated. On October 10, 2025, an official document from Iraq’s embassy in Jordan revealed a complaint filed by the Fairmont Amman hotel against Iraqi diplomat Zainab Akla Abd following an incident during her departure from the hotel. According to the document, an alarm was triggered by two bags belonging to the diplomat, leading to a dispute and disruption inside the hotel. Iraq’s Foreign Ministry later formed a specialized investigative committee to examine allegations that a staff member at its mission in Jordan had taken hotel property.

On August 20, 2022, the Foreign Ministry said it had taken “appropriate measures” regarding Iraq’s ambassador to Jordan after photos of his wife circulated online. The images were published by Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama, showing him with the Iraqi ambassador to Jordan and his spouse in an “inappropriate situation.”

Structural Crisis

Political researcher Mujashaa al-Tamimi told our agency that recurring disputes involving Iraqi diplomatic missions cannot be separated from the structure of appointments. “The issue is not an isolated incident but a structural flaw,” he explained, adding, “The quota system prioritizes political loyalty over professionalism, and appointments from outside the diplomatic corps sometimes lack protocol and legal training.”

Al-Tamimi emphasized that managing embassies with a party-based mindset rather than a state-centered approach turns personal errors into national reputation crises. However, he cautioned against portraying the entire diplomatic corps as unqualified, noting that “many professional diplomats perform their duties effectively.”

The core problem, he said, lies in the absence of transparent selection criteria, weak accountability mechanisms, and politicization of sensitive positions, arguing that “reform would require strengthening the Foreign Ministry institutionally, implementing periodic performance evaluations, and linking appointments to experience rather than political balance.”

In an interview with Shafaq News, legal expert Mohammed Jomaa said that the ambassador's file consistently places Iraq in an “embarrassing position internationally.”

He criticized the “use of diplomatic posts as rewards for political figures or their relatives,” arguing that the position of ambassador should remain outside partisan and political consensus arrangements, since it represents Iraq’s reputation abroad.”

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.