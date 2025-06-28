Centuries-old Al-Anbar waterwheels spin a comeback

Shafaq News - Al-Anbar

In the city of Hit, Al-Anbar Province, where the Euphrates flows quietly between fields and palm groves, the wooden groan of spinning waterwheels, traditional hydraulic machines powered by the flow of the river, can still be heard.

Some of these structures, over 400 years old, have been used for centuries to lift water into elevated basins, which then feed irrigation channels supplying farms and homes along the river. These structures are most prominent in the towns of Hit, Anah, Haditha, and Al-Qaim in Al-Anbar Province.

Folklorist Mohammed Al-Heeti told Shafaq News these waterwheels are part of the city’s social and cultural fabric. “Each was once named after the family that built or cared for it and celebrated like the birth of a child.”

Al-Heeti explained that Hit relied on these waterwheels to irrigate its orchards when farming extended along both banks of the Euphrates. “What makes Hit’s waterwheels special is that they are built entirely from local wood, without any metal parts.”

Tourism Revival

Environmental and tourism activist Mustafa Al-Aani, a native of Hit who guides visitors through the area, said tourism has risen steadily alongside improving security. “Before 2018, no one dared come here,” he recalled. “But now we’ve organized more than 40 tours, and the waterwheels are the main attraction.”

He added that the tourists are amazed that the wheels run on water power alone, “no motors. Some think they’re decorative until we show them how they lift water to irrigate the land.”

Last year, the “Hit Waterwheel Park” underwent a voluntary restoration campaign supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and carried out by the Mercy Hands Organization, with help from local activists and the Youth Ambassadors program. Over three days, the team cleaned the park and riverfront, repaired lighting, and rehabilitated service facilities.

Preservation Challenges

Despite their historic and engineering value, fewer than 20 wheels remain, according to historians. Most have vanished due to the Euphrates water and dam construction. Yet local efforts continue to preserve what’s left, as part of a growing movement—official and grassroots alike—to seek World Heritage recognition for Iraq’s waterwheels as emblems of civilization and cultural identity.

Nadia Al-Dulaimi, an expert in Islamic architecture and heritage, warned of improper restorations.

Some repairs use synthetic materials instead of traditional wood, which compromises their authenticity and stability, she told Shafaq News.

She also lamented that the waterwheels have yet to be recognized as part of Iraq’s national heritage list, not to mention UNESCO’s World Heritage list. “This is an opportunity for local authorities and academic institutions to work together on a nomination.”

Activist Ahmad Al-Rawi emphasized the need to involve residents in preservation efforts. “Some old families still remember how these wheels were built, what each part is called, how to operate them.”

“In one project with students at the University of Al-Anbar, we’ve begun recording oral histories from elders about the waterwheels. We plan to publish a booklet soon.”