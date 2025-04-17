Beauty and Risk: Climbing Iraqi Kurdistan mountains

Shafaq News/ In the center of the Middle East, where the mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan brush the clouds, a quiet transformation is underway. It's not driven by politics or economics, but by people—those drawn to the wild, to challenge, and to something deeper than recreation.

Iraqi Kurdistan, long revered for its towering mountains and raw landscapes, is becoming the epicenter of Iraq’s emerging mountain climbing scene. What started as a modest interest has rapidly evolved into a dedicated pursuit embraced by climbers of all ages. From the snowy summits of al-Sulaymaniyah to the steep ridges lining the Iraq-Iran border, this rugged terrain has become both proving ground and sanctuary.

Climbing as a Calling

More than a physical activity, mountain climbing in Kurdistan offers an emotional and mental reckoning. Each ascent is a blend of endurance, strategy, and humility. It demands careful planning—route scouting, gear preparation, and team coordination—and offers little room for error. Harsh terrain, unpredictable weather, and physical exhaustion all test a climber’s resolve.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Athir Basheet Ali, a local climber, described the experience as one filled with beauty and risk. His words echoed the deeper appeal of the sport: a desire to reach untouched places, to confront nature on its own terms, and to share those moments with a committed team.

According to Ali, Kurdistan’s mountains offer more than scenic views—they require and reward patience, mental fortitude, and respect for their unpredictable nature. The allure lies not just in reaching the summit, but in the clarity and focus that emerge along the way.

Lessons From the Land

The mountains themselves shape the experience. In Erbil, Duhok, and al-Sulaymaniyah, peaks rise like guardians over the land, drawing climbers into their quiet, imposing presence. With every footstep, these landscapes teach awareness—of one’s surroundings, of one’s limitations, and of the delicate balance between ambition and caution.

Ali Hama Saleh, another experienced climber, emphasized the critical role of preparation. “Each journey requires a guide and must be approached as a coordinated effort,” he told our agency, asserting that solo expeditions are not only discouraged but can be fatal. The mountain rewards discipline but punishes carelessness.

In response to rising traffic in ecologically fragile areas, authorities have imposed restrictions on climbing zones near the Iranian border, particularly in Juman and around Villawe Lake. Fires and camping are now banned to preserve the landscape and protect visitors. These measures, enforced by the Tourism Directorate, reflect a growing commitment to balancing adventure with conservation.

Where Beauty Meets Risk

As the sport gains popularity, the dangers have also become more visible. In the past two years, at least a dozen climbers have died—some caught in sudden floods, others lost to falls or avalanches along the border.

In May 2024, tragedy struck the “Sagrma” group in Qaradagh, Al-Sulaymaniyah. Twelve climbers entered the region; only eight returned. Four were swept away by a flash flood. Ali Hussein, a survivor of the incident, recalled the warnings from authorities that went unheeded. He now urges anyone planning a climb to coordinate with local officials and follow safety protocols.

Hussein also pointed out the hidden health risks of high-altitude climbing. “Reduced oxygen levels pose serious threats, especially for those with conditions like hypertension or diabetes,” he noted, adding that in some cases, climbers have suffered heart attacks or strokes mid-climb, requiring urgent evacuation. These are not rare incidents, but real consequences of underestimating the climb.

The Climber’s Toolkit

As interest climbs, so too does the demand for gear. In Kirkuk, Hemin Khorsheed has seen his mountain supply shop grow in popularity. He sells everything from ropes to boots, with full kits reaching up to $1,000. For those seeking more affordable options, second-hand gear markets provide an alternative.

Khorsheed noted a significant increase in customers over the past two years, with both youth and older individuals joining the climbing community. As awareness spreads, so does an understanding of the importance of reliable equipment—gear that can mean the difference between a successful summit and a life-threatening situation.