Israel warns of imminent strikes near Gaza Port

Shafaq News – Gaza

The Israeli army on Friday issued an urgent warning for residents to evacuate areas near Gaza Port and the Rimal neighborhood.

Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X that the area would be targeted “due to Hamas infrastructure inside or nearby,” urging civilians to move south toward the designated humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى كل من لم يخل بعد منطقة ميناء غزة وحي الرمال في البلوكات 724, 725, 777, 835, 704, 702, 709 بالقرب من البرج المحدد بالأحمر والخيم المجاورة له في شارع أمين الحسيني⭕️سيهاجم جيش الدفاع المبنى في الوقت القريب نظرًا لوجود بنى تحتية إرهابية لحماس داخله أو بجواره… pic.twitter.com/yyqZ95y4Fr — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 26, 2025

The warning comes as the International Freedom Flotilla, including the Global Sumud convoy, continues its journey toward Gaza, carrying humanitarian aid and activists from around the world. Gaza Port is expected to be the intended point of arrival for the convoy, which organizers say is determined to break the blockade and deliver supplies directly to residents.

Organizers reported that the flotilla’s vessels had come under multiple drone attacks in recent weeks. Unidentified aircraft struck at least ten boats south of Greece, dropping explosive objects and causing damage, alongside heavy communications jamming. Similar incidents were reported earlier in Tunisia.

No casualties were reported, but the incidents drew condemnation from Italy and Spain, which sent naval ships to protect their nationals. Italy later suggested offloading the flotilla’s cargo in Cyprus for transfer via the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem—a plan endorsed by Israel but rejected by flotilla representatives, who insist on delivering aid directly to Gaza.