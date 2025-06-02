Yemen's Houthis attacked Israel’s main airport, flights paused
Shafaq News/ On Monday, the military spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansar Allah
(Houthis) announced the group had launched a ballistic missile strike targeting
Ben Gurion Airoport in central Israel, using a “Dhu al-Fiqar” missile.
He claimed the operation disrupted air traffic and forced four million
Israelis into shelters.
The spokesperson also reaffirmed the group’s support for Gaza, declaring
they would not abandon it “even if the entire world does.”
Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed it had
intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen, triggering air raid sirens
and briefly suspending flights at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.
The missile was intercepted by the Arrow-3 system, with explosions reported
over Jerusalem.
Israeli Channel 12 confirmed that airspace over Ben Gurion was temporarily closed, halting takeoffs and landings, though operations resumed shortly after.
The
incident comes amid a series of cross-border attacks from Yemen in recent
months, largely linked to Houthi forces in the context of the ongoing war in
Gaza.