Yemen's Houthis attacked Israel’s main airport, flights paused

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the military spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthis) announced the group had launched a ballistic missile strike targeting Ben Gurion Airoport in central Israel, using a “Dhu al-Fiqar” missile.

He claimed the operation disrupted air traffic and forced four million Israelis into shelters.

The spokesperson also reaffirmed the group’s support for Gaza, declaring they would not abandon it “even if the entire world does.”

Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen, triggering air raid sirens and briefly suspending flights at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

The missile was intercepted by the Arrow-3 system, with explosions reported over Jerusalem.

Israeli Channel 12 confirmed that airspace over Ben Gurion was temporarily closed, halting takeoffs and landings, though operations resumed shortly after.

The incident comes amid a series of cross-border attacks from Yemen in recent months, largely linked to Houthi forces in the context of the ongoing war in Gaza.