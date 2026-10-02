Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's internationally recognized government air forces carried out 20 airstrikes on Houthi positions and movements in Taiz province, armed forces spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said on Friday.

In a post on X, al-Nuzaili said fighter jets targeted Houthi movements, reinforcements, gatherings, fighters and military vehicles in Humair, Bani Bakari, Sama, al-Aqrud, Sixtieth Street, al-Aamour, Maidi Bani Hassan and al-Wazi'iyah. The strikes scored direct hits and inflicted losses on Houthi fighters and equipment, he said.

نفّذ الطيران الحربي لقواتنا الجوية، خلال الثلاث الساعات الماضية، 20 غارة دقيقة ومركّزة استهدفت تحركات وتعزيزات وتجمعات وعناصر وعربات وآليات عسكرية تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية في كل من حمير، بني بكاري، سامع، الأقروض، شارع الستين، الأعمور، ميدي بني حسن، والوازعية في محافظة تعز.… — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) October 2, 2026

The Houthis had not commented on the strikes at the time of publication.

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