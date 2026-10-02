Yemeni army reports 20 Taiz airstrikes on Houthis

Yemeni army reports 20 Taiz airstrikes on Houthis
2026-10-02T05:40:57+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's internationally recognized government air forces carried out 20 airstrikes on Houthi positions and movements in Taiz province, armed forces spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said on Friday.

In a post on X, al-Nuzaili said fighter jets targeted Houthi movements, reinforcements, gatherings, fighters and military vehicles in Humair, Bani Bakari, Sama, al-Aqrud, Sixtieth Street, al-Aamour, Maidi Bani Hassan and al-Wazi'iyah. The strikes scored direct hits and inflicted losses on Houthi fighters and equipment, he said.

The Houthis had not commented on the strikes at the time of publication.

Read more: Houthi advance raises stakes from Bab al-Mandeb to Iraq

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