Yemen's Houthis strike Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) claimed it launched a hypersonic ballistic missile, named “Palestine 2,” targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the Houthis affirmed that the strike successfully achieved its goal, claiming it triggered mass evacuations into shelters and disrupted airport operations.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت مطار اللد في منطقة يافا المحتلة وذلك بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي نوع فلسطين2.بتاريخ29_7_2025م pic.twitter.com/kaj2vhfTit — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) July 29, 2025

The Israeli military confirmed it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, noting that air raid sirens were activated across several areas. Israeli media also reported a temporary suspension of departures and landings at the Airport following the incident.

Earlier, Houtis announced launching a new phase in their military campaign against Israel, declaring an expanded naval blockade that will target all ships owned by companies engaged with Israeli ports.