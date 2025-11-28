World denounces Israeli attack in Syria's Beit Jinn

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Friday, multiple governments and international bodies condemned the Israeli raid on the Syrian town of Beit Jinn (Beet Gian), which lies between Damascus, the Golan Heights, and Quneitra.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Shafaq News, an Israeli patrol entered the Druze-majority town and arrested three men. The Syrian Health Ministry said hospitals later received 13 bodies and more than 20 injured individuals. Six Israeli soldiers were also injured, according to their military.

- Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Damascus “condemns in the strongest possible terms the treacherous Israeli assault,” calling it a deliberate attack on civilians that threatens regional security and requires a firm international response.

We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the treacherous Israeli assault on the town of Beit Jinn, an attack that deliberately targeted innocent civilians. The persistence of such aggression threatens regional peace and security and demands a firm international response.1/4 — أسعد حسن الشيباني (@AsaadHShaibani) November 28, 2025

- Najat Rochdi, Deputy UN Special Envoy for Syria, said the Israeli incursion further destabilizes an already fragile region.

.@rochdi_najat condemns the Israeli incursion into Syrian territory in the Damascus countryside, which has reportedly resulted in the deaths of civilians. Statement: https://t.co/2pbMSD7Drq — UN Special Envoy for Syria (@UNEnvoySyria) November 28, 2025

- The Arab League denounced what it called a “blatant Israeli aggression,” as the attack resulted in civilian casualties.

- Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said Israel had “once again shown it is pursuing a destructive agenda” through its operation in the Damascus countryside.

Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Öncü Keçeli, in Response to a Question Regarding Israel’s Attacks on the Town of Beit Jinn on the Outskirts of Damascus https://t.co/Mez0lC9fcc pic.twitter.com/N16lZEbP2z — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) November 28, 2025

- UK Special Envoy for Syria Ann Snow described Israel’s repeated incursions as unacceptable, urging it to respect Syrian sovereignty and uphold its obligations toward regional peace and stability.

إن استمرار التوغلات الإسرائيلية في سورية — بما في ذلك التقارير عن سقوط قتلى مدنيين صباح اليوم — أمر غير مقبول. نحث إسرائيل على احترام سيادة سورية وسلامة أراضيها، والوفاء بالتزاماتها تجاه السلام والاستقرار والأمن. — Ann Snow (@UKSyriaRep) November 28, 2025

- Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called the raid “unjustified” and a “clear violation of international law.”

الصفدي @AymanHsafadi في مؤتمر صحافي مشترك في ختام أعمال المنتدى العاشر للاتحاد من أجل المتوسط:- في الوقت الذي تعمل فيه سوريا على إعادة البناء نرى إسرائيل مستمرّة في خرق السيادة السورية وفي الاعتداء على الأرض السورية وفي بثّ الفتنة بين مكوّنات الشعب السوري، ورأينا العدوان على… pic.twitter.com/OwOKoQHIQU — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) November 28, 2025

- Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the attack as a “flagrant breach” of Syrian sovereignty and of international and humanitarian law, urging immediate international action to halt such violations and hold those responsible accountable.