World denounces Israeli attack in Syria's Beit Jinn

World denounces Israeli attack in Syria's Beit Jinn
2025-11-28T15:44:18+00:00

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Friday, multiple governments and international bodies condemned the Israeli raid on the Syrian town of Beit Jinn (Beet Gian), which lies between Damascus, the Golan Heights, and Quneitra.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Shafaq News, an Israeli patrol entered the Druze-majority town and arrested three men. The Syrian Health Ministry said hospitals later received 13 bodies and more than 20 injured individuals. Six Israeli soldiers were also injured, according to their military.

- Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Damascus “condemns in the strongest possible terms the treacherous Israeli assault,” calling it a deliberate attack on civilians that threatens regional security and requires a firm international response.

- Najat Rochdi, Deputy UN Special Envoy for Syria, said the Israeli incursion further destabilizes an already fragile region.

- The Arab League denounced what it called a “blatant Israeli aggression,” as the attack resulted in civilian casualties.

- Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said Israel had “once again shown it is pursuing a destructive agenda” through its operation in the Damascus countryside.

- UK Special Envoy for Syria Ann Snow described Israel’s repeated incursions as unacceptable, urging it to respect Syrian sovereignty and uphold its obligations toward regional peace and stability.

- Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called the raid “unjustified” and a “clear violation of international law.”

- Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the attack as a “flagrant breach” of Syrian sovereignty and of international and humanitarian law, urging immediate international action to halt such violations and hold those responsible accountable.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon