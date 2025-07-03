Wildfires rage across Turkiye as firefighters battle blazes

Shafaq News – Izmir

Wildfires continued to threaten residential areas and forests across Turkiye on Thursday, with the western province of Izmir suffering the brunt of the ongoing crisis.

Fires that erupted earlier this week in the districts of Cesme, Odemis, Seferihisar, and Menderes have intensified, driven by strong winds and soaring temperatures. The latest blaze in Cesme, a coastal town popular with tourists, broke out on Wednesday and remained out of control by Thursday afternoon. Authorities suspect it was ignited by electrical lines and warn that the flames are advancing toward residential zones.

A separate wildfire in Odemis’s Tosunlar neighborhood also spread rapidly, fueled by gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph).

An 81-year-old man died from smoke inhalation, marking the first confirmed fatality in this wave of wildfires. Several neighborhoods across Izmir have been evacuated, including Ilıca and Germiyan in Cesme, Nohutalan in Urla, and Tosunlar and Sucıktı in Odemis.

Earlier in the week, more than 50,000 people were evacuated across Turkiye, the majority from Izmir. The Izmir–Cesme highway, a key route in the region, was temporarily closed after flames approached the road, though it later reopened under restricted access.

Beyond Izmir, wildfires have also affected the provinces of Hatay, Manisa, and Bilecik. In Manisa, active fires were reported in the districts of Akhisar, Ahmetli, Kula, and Saruhanlı. Many of these fires have been brought under control or are in cooling phases, but emergency services remain on alert as rekindled or new blazes remain a constant threat.

Firefighters are contending with extreme conditions: hot, dry weather, low humidity, and rugged terrain. Strong winds have hampered aerial efforts and caused rapid shifts in fire direction, complicating containment operations.

Dozens of planes, helicopters, water tankers, and bulldozers have been deployed alongside hundreds of firefighters.

Preliminary investigations suggest many of the fires are man-made. At least one individual has been detained on suspicion of arson, and several fires are believed to have been triggered by downed power lines or discarded flammable materials.

The outbreak of wildfires comes amid Turkiye’s driest summer in years. On Wednesday, the Turkish parliament passed the country’s first-ever climate law, aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2053. The legislation was adopted as the country faces mounting environmental challenges linked to climate change, including prolonged drought and extreme heat.