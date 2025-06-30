50,000 evacuated as wildfires sweep Turkiye

Shafaq News – Ankara

More than 50,000 people were evacuated from three Turkish provinces as wildfires swept across parts of the country, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported on Monday.

In a post on X, Yerlikaya confirmed that residents in Izmir, Bilecik, and Hatay were moved to safer areas due to the advancing fires.

İzmir, Bilecik ve Hatay’da meydana gelen orman yangınları sonrası 50 binin üzerinde vatandaşımız geçici olarak güvenli bölgelere alındı.🔻İlk belirlemelere göre;Bilecik’te 64 konut, 3 iş yeri ve 20 ahır;İzmir’de 132 konut ve 1 iş yeri hasar gördü.🔻Bilecik ve İzmir… — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) June 30, 2025

The fiercest blaze broke out Sunday in Izmir province along Türkiye’s Aegean coast. Driven by winds reaching speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph), the fire spread swiftly, consuming forested hillsides.

To counter the flames, authorities deployed over 1,000 personnel, supported by 14 helicopters and four aircraft.

Despite the extensive wildfires and mass evacuations, officials confirmed no casualties have been reported.