Widespread theft by Israeli troops in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli soldiers are widely accused of looting homes, shops, and private property in southern Lebanon, with incidents described as ''increasingly routine'' during military operations, according to Israeli daily Haaretz on Thursday.

Testimonies from soldiers and field commanders describe the removal of motorcycles, televisions, artwork, carpets, and furniture from civilian properties. In several accounts, troops were seen openly loading items onto military vehicles as they withdrew from Lebanese territory.

One soldier noted that the practice had become widespread, adding that individuals who come across items typically take them immediately and place them in their vehicles, with little effort to conceal the activity.

The report also pointed out that military police checkpoints previously deployed at border crossings to deter looting have been removed, while no replacement measures have been introduced. Command responses, however, appear inconsistent, with some officers issuing reprimands while others do not intervene.

Several soldiers link the behavior to the absence of military police investigations into looting cases, particularly among reservists serving extended deployments. Others point to the extensive destruction of infrastructure and housing during the fighting, arguing that the scale of damage has blurred the boundaries around civilian property.

The Israeli military previously stated that it strictly prohibits looting and treats any violation involving civilian property with severe seriousness. Yet, there is no evidence that any investigations linked to these incidents have been carried out, nor that any concrete disciplinary measures or penalties have been implemented.

The allegations come as a second round of ambassador-level talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled to take place today in the United States. The first round of negotiations was held in Washington on April 14. Three days later, the two sides reached a 10-day ceasefire agreement halting the military operations between Hezbollah and Israel. Despite the ceasefire, Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research has documented around 220 Israeli violations, including airspace breaches, artillery fire, airstrikes, and ground activity.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's power blocks peace with Israel