Washington pushes Israel Lebanon talks over Hezbollah and border security

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States will facilitate two days of intensive talks between Israel and Lebanon on May 14 and 15, the State Department announced Friday, as negotiations expand to include border demarcation, security arrangements, and the future of Hezbollah’s weapons.

In a statement, the State Department indicated that the discussions aim to establish permanent security and peace arrangements while supporting the “full restoration” of Lebanese sovereignty.

Washington also stressed that any lasting peace between Israel and Lebanon depends on the Lebanese state fully asserting its authority and the complete disarmament of Hezbollah.

Israeli sources told the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation that the upcoming talks will address mechanisms for dismantling Hezbollah and advancing border demarcation, alongside US efforts to shape a security arrangement based on force separation between the two sides.

The announcement came as Lebanon continues to face intensified Israeli air and ground attacks. More than 100 strikes and military operations were reported yesterday alone, including attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs earlier this week.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced Friday that 32 people were killed and 74 wounded over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll since March 2 to 2,759, with 8,512 others injured.

Earlier today, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on Britain and Canada to pressure Israel to abide by the ceasefire and halt destruction in southern Lebanese towns and villages.

Israel and Lebanon previously held two rounds of talks in Washington on April 14 and April 23, ahead of a third session scheduled for next Thursday. Despite a fragile ceasefire in place since April 17, Israeli forces continue operations in southern Lebanon, saying they target Hezbollah infrastructure and fighters.