Unidentified drone hits SDF sites in Syria's Qamishli despite ceasefire

Shafaq News– Hasakah

A drone strike hit the city of Qamishli in Syria’s Hasakah province, targeting two positions affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), despite the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the Syrian army and the SDF, a local source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, the first strike hit a site used by “Operations Forces,” while the second struck a position belonging to the SDF-affiliated Internal Security Forces (Asayish) near the Afrin roundabout.

A security official said that “the drone was likely Turkish,” adding that the Operations Forces' site had been recently evacuated, and initial information indicated that the damage was limited to material losses.

Shafaq News correspondent reported hearing two powerful explosions in Qamishli less than 10 minutes apart, coinciding with the presence of drones flying over the city, amid heightened security measures and movements around the targeted locations.

Earlier today, Syria’s Defense Ministry announced a four-day ceasefire with the Kurdish-led SDF, which the group said it would fully observe, as the Syrian Presidency unveiled a preliminary framework for Hasakah outlining steps toward administrative and military integration. The proposal gives the SDF four days to submit an implementation plan, keeps Syrian army units outside the central areas of Hasakah and Qamishli, and limits security in Kurdish villages to locally recruited forces.