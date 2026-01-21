US sanctions Gaza charities over alleged Hamas links

Shafaq News– Washington

The United States on Wednesday sanctioned six Gaza-based organizations and a Palestinian diaspora group, accusing them of operating as covert fronts for Hamas and funneling support to its armed wing.

In a statement, the US Treasury said the Gaza-based groups claimed to provide medical and humanitarian services but used deception to solicit donations from international backers. Documentary evidence seized from Hamas offices, it added, showed the organizations were “integrated” into the group’s military wing, which the United States has designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization since 1997, making the provision of material support a criminal offense.

The measures freeze any US-based assets of the designated entities and bar transactions by US persons. Treasury also warned that foreign financial institutions could face penalties for certain dealings with the sanctioned groups.

Since President Donald Trump’s January 2025 inauguration, the US has expanded sanctions and designations targeting groups it says provide political, financial, or logistical support to Hamas, most recently last week, when the US sanctioned three branches of the Muslim Brotherhood -a group that has alleged ties to Hamas.